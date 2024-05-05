Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Cut by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

