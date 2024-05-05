Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.53% of Sally Beauty worth $49,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 2,772,915 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 66.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,988,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 64.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 924,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

