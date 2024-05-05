Robert W. Baird Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $19.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an underperform rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

NVST opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Envista by 953.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $54,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $42,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

