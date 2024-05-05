Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $370,292.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,422,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $370,292.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543,037 shares in the company, valued at $111,422,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,672 shares of company stock valued at $41,509,564 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.