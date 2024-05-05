Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

