Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,865,000 after buying an additional 391,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,033,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,681,000 after acquiring an additional 358,492 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.60. 2,657,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.69. The company has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.15.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

