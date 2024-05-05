Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

