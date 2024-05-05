Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.63. 2,372,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.