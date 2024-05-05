Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.54. 1,444,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

