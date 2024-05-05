Power Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

