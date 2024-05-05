Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Earnings History for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.