Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

