Paycom Software’s (PAYC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.25.

Paycom Software stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.90.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

