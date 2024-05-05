Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.65-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +~4% yr/yr to ~$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.87 billion.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

PH opened at $536.18 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

