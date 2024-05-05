Oppenheimer Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,672.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,919 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

