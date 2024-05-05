One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 9,458 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 112,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

