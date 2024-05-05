One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,685 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MSB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.66. 22,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,695. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mesabi Trust

About Mesabi Trust

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.