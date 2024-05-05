One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 585 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,142,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $125,787,000 after buying an additional 325,715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,048 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $105.90. 3,610,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,693. The company has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

