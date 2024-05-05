One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $237.47. 53,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.13. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

