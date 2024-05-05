One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $268,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,275,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,492,000 after buying an additional 373,820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

