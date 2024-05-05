One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

