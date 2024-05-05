One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for about 10.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.77% of ACV Auctions worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,577,000 after buying an additional 1,011,236 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,496.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,496.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,444,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,507,708 shares of company stock valued at $27,126,374. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,540. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

