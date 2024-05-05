One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $181.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

