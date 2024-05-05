One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. 125,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

