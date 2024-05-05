Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.87% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $65,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 2,470,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,371. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

