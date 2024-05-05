Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $666.08 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $666.08 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.04906739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00058420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

