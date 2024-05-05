O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

