NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Argus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

