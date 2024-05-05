Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 60,710 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of APi Group worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in APi Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after buying an additional 718,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,746,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

