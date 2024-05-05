Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.30% of Clean Harbors worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CLH opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

