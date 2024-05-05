M&T Bank Corp Sells 89,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $135,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

