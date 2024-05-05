M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $309,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 11,883,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

