Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

