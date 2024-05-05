Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.9 %

CARR opened at $62.09 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.