Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stride by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

