Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.93 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

