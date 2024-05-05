Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 1.05% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $115.47.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.