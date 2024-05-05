LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 842.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 843,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 753,699 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $51,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

