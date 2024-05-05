Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 85.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. 5,775,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $107.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

