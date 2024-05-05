Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ingredion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $114.56. 200,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

