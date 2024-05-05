Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $4,171,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,698,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

