Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $136,578.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00176037 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131,696.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

