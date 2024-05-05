iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IMCB opened at $69.93 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $839.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

