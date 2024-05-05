iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $124,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

