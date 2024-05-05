iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,603,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,092 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,097,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,211 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

