IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Raised to $98.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.20. 480,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,427. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.64.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 74.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in IDACORP by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 59.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

