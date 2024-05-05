Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 3,204 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 851,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

