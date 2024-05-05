Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

