Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

