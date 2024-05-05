Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.50.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 973,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,460,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after buying an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

