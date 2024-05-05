Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 153.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

